Piper Sandler Lowers Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Price Target to $24.00

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of SAMG opened at $17.30 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $250.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

