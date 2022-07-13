Piper Sandler Lowers Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Price Target to $24.00

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of SAMG opened at $17.30 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $250.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
