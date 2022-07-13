Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Trimmed by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.46. 41,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,883. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.