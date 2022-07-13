Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.35.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

