Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $166.33 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $165.50 billion, a PE ratio of 161.49, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $400,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,528,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,944,487 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

