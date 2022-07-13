Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 91,233 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.