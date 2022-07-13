Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,146 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $47,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after acquiring an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,811,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 137,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,365 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $174.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

