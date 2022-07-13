Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $2,166,196.14 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $23.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.58. 1,365,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $496.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.76 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

