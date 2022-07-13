Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Down 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. 698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 1,161.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 878,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after buying an additional 344,849 shares during the last quarter.

