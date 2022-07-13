Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

OUTKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Danske downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.60) to €6.30 ($6.30) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

