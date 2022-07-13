Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

