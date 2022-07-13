Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. 2,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 25,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

