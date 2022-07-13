OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 66 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $5.75 on Wednesday, hitting $484.82. 31,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,274. The company has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $404.70 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.