OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

T traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. 154,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,436,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

