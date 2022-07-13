Nyzo (NYZO) Market Cap Hits $269,982.41

Nyzo (NYZO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $269,982.41 and $19,489.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nyzo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.