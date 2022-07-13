NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.37% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.80.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $152.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.10. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $422,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,737 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

