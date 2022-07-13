NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.91.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:NVA traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.03. 1,038,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.25. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$14.29.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$381.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,708,772.25.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.