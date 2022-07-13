Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE JPT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.1255 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

