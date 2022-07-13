Novacoin Price Tops $0.0115 on Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $26,837.50 and $174.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Novacoin has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,457.06 or 0.99911364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00039712 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023914 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.