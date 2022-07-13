Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.59. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 175.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 88,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

