North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires C$263,736.62 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.81 per share, with a total value of C$263,736.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,300 shares in the company, valued at C$791,209.86.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.45 per share, with a total value of C$275,966.35.

On Monday, July 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,237.95.

On Wednesday, June 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.75 per share, with a total value of C$281,725.00.

On Monday, June 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 56,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$810,577.60.

On Friday, June 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.17 per share, with a total value of C$270,656.55.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,539.35.

On Monday, June 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$282,771.68.

On Friday, June 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.52 per share, with a total value of C$277,333.91.

On Wednesday, June 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$308,621.62.

On Monday, June 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.86 per share, with a total value of C$302,956.56.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$14.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$13.55 and a one year high of C$22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.50.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

