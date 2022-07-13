Nkcfo LLC Invests $994,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $162.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,743. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

