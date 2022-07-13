Nimiq Hits One Day Volume of $217,539.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $13.38 million and approximately $217,539.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,329.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,040.67 or 0.05383838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00244564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.71 or 0.00634850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00071578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00503628 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,117,347,348 coins and its circulating supply is 9,550,347,348 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.