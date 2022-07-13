NFTb (NFTB) Price Hits $0.0184

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. NFTb has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $101,987.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTb has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00107662 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

