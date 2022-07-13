NEXT.coin Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,302.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00506203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00257084 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00040647 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00014369 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002697 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.