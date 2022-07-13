Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Purchases Shares of 75 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 18.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 43.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 194,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $603.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $624.60 and a 200-day moving average of $717.43.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.73.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

