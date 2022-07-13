Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Invests $92,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.