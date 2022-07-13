Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Invests $66,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

