National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Director Cecil D. Conlee Sells 12,000 Shares

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $594,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FIZZ stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,989. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $64.67.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 48,476 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.