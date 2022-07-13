Multiplier 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $5,480.71 and approximately $19.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

