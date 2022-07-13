MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.50 Per Share

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MSI opened at GBX 292 ($3.47) on Wednesday. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 52 week low of GBX 204 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.84 ($3.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of £47.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.75.

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

In other MS INTERNATIONAL news, insider Michael O’Connell sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £20,232.84 ($24,063.80).

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.