MovieBloc Reaches Market Cap of $56.58 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $56.58 million and $113.82 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

