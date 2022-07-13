Moonriver Price Tops $11.40 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $55.00 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $11.40 or 0.00059036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00097326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00173627 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,397,609 coins and its circulating supply is 4,826,636 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

