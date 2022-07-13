Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

