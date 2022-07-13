Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.94

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.94 and traded as low as $26.40. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 9,483 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $422.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,654.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 1,612 shares of company stock valued at $41,506 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

