Microsoft Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $9.23 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $253.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.26. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

