MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. 188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,626. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0226 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 73,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 186,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

