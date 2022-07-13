Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.20. 389,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,109,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.54. The company has a market cap of $444.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

