Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.2% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. The company has a market capitalization of $236.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.