Meme Market Cap Tops $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00207112 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005196 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000256 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00526809 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

