Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $87.70. 81,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,506,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

