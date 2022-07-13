Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $180.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.36.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.