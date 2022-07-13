Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $82.75 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 890.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

