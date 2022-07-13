Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Downgraded by CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$4.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

MOZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.48.

MOZ traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.35. The company had a trading volume of 494,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$345.46 million and a PE ratio of -39.71. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.45.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

