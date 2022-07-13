Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 5.1%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 159,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,184,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. TheStreet cut Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Magnite by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

