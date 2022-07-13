MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $225,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 22,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 28,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,390,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.52. 2,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,170. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $344.66 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

