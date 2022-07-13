MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,743. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

