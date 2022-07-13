MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after acquiring an additional 214,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.54.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $541.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

