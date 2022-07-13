MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.56. 126,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,863. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.78 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.84 and a 200-day moving average of $168.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

