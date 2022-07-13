Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 2,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,189,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 3,006.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 99,673 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 1,241.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 160,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 148,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 925.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

