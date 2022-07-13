Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 6,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.96. 25,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,475. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.25. The company has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

